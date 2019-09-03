Wyoming generic prescription drug manufacturer closes

Wyoming's only generic prescription drug manufacturing company has closed after nearly two decades.

The Cody Enterprise reported Friday that Cody Laboratories has sold its equipment and is in the process of selling its property in the northern Wyoming city.

Ric Asherman founded the prescription drug production company in 2000 and sold it to Lannett Company Inc. in 2007.

Lannett said in June that about 80 Cody Laboratories employees would exit the organization by late September.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Philadelphia-based Lannett announced plans to sell Cody Laboratories in September 2018.

After ceasing the Cody operation, Lannett says the company is on track to qualify its Carmel, New York, plant as an alternative manufacturing site.

Lannett CEO Timothy Crew says the company is a defendant in one opioid lawsuit.