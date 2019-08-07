IU Simon Cancer Center earns national designation

Indiana University says its Melvin and Bren Simon Cancer Center in Indianapolis has achieved the highest recognition from the National Cancer Institute.

It's now the only NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center in Indiana and one of just 51 in the nation.

Acting NCI Director Dr. Douglas Lowy says designated cancer centers are recognized for their state-of-the-art research programs and strong commitment to delivering cutting-edge cancer treatment.

The cancer center received an "outstanding" rating by NCI reviewers and was awarded a five-year, $13.8 million grant that supports its research programs and shared facilities.

The cancer center is part of the Indiana University School of Medicine and serves as a central hub of cancer research across the university. It has nearly 250 researchers.