Pennsylvania nursing homes get bad marks from national group

Pennsylvania nursing homes have received a failing grade from a national advocacy group.

Families for Better Care issued its findings Monday. The group based its report card on eight measures collected by the federal government, including the number of problems found during government inspections, staffing levels and number of verified complaints.

Pennsylvania ranked 46th overall, down from 32nd in 2014, the year of the group's last report card.

The Pennsylvania Health Care Association, which represents nursing homes, said the report is based on 2017 data. Association CEO Zach Shamberg says Pennsylvania nursing homes showed significant improvement in a few measures last year, including the number of homes with severe deficiencies.

The state health department believes the poor grade is due in part to increased state oversight and penalties against nursing homes, noting that could make the homes appear worse.