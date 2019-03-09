Turbulence injures 30 on flight from Istanbul to New York

In this still image taken from video provided by WNBC-TV News 4 New York, emergency medical personnel tend to an injured passenger from a Turkish Airlines flight at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, Saturday, March 9, 2019. Officials say severe turbulence injured at least 30 people aboard a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul that landed safely at New York's Kennedy International Airport on Saturday. (WNBC-TV News 4 New York via AP) AP