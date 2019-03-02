Delaware Tribe seeks archaeological survey in Lawrence

The Delaware Tribe has requested an archaeological survey at a site in Lawrence where county officials plan to build a mental health center and housing complex.
The Lawrence Journal-World reports that tribal historians have asked surveyors to look for artifacts and human remains before Douglas County moves forward with plans for the behavioral health campus. The tribe says members lived in northeast Kansas for 30 years, and some are buried in Lawrence.
The county wants to build a mental health crisis center and cottages for the mentally ill to address shortages in the area.
The tribe can request an archaeological survey because the project will use federal funding.
County Administrator Assistant Jill Jolicoeur says the archaeological field survey will be conducted as soon as possible.
