Transgender deputy: Sex surgery not covered by health plan

A transgender sheriff's sergeant in Houston County, Georgia, says the county is discriminating against her by not electing to have gender dysphoria treatment covered by its insurance.
The Telegraph reports Sgt. Anna Lange asked commissioners on Tuesday to allow the coverage of sex reassignment surgery, but was denied. The 12-year department veteran says she's already spent her own money on types of gender dysphoria treatment, including hormone therapy and breast augmentation.
Houston County offers a self-funded health insurance plan through Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, which allows employers to choose whether to include coverage for sex reassignment surgery. County attorney Tom Hall says the county won't consider adding that coverage to its plan this year. Lange's attorney, Noah Lewis, says Lange can't wait another year for treatment.
