Infant and 5-year-old boy among those killed in South Valley crash. Deputies seek public’s help

A 7-month old boy and a 5-year-old boy were among the five people killed in a tragic weekend crash on Highway 99 in Delano.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office on Monday identified five of the victims as: Infant Jarl Joseph Laguta, Jalson Laguta, age 5, Arlene Osarin Laguta, 30, Danilo Aquino Sanidad, 60, and Jalson Rubang Laguta, 46. All five were Delano residents, deputies said.
The cause of the crash has not been determined. It’s unclear if those involved in the crash are related.
A 2004 Mitsubishi SUV was traveling northbound on the third lane at approximately 70 mph on Highway 99 when detectives say driver, Jalson Rubang Laguta drove off the roadway and onto right shoulder narrowly missing a large street sign.
However, the driver continued driving and struck a large tree head-on.
Three adults and two children were pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers have not determined if drugs, alcohol or medical conditions were a factor of the accident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP in Bakersfield at 661-396-6600.
