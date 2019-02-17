Feds: 7 dead whales reported on Kodiak Island in 2018

Federal officials say seven dead whales washed ashore on Kodiak Island in 2018.
The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports the cause of death for two of the whales appeared to be predation and blunt trauma for another two whales, including a fin whale that struck a state ferry.
The cause of death for the other three whales was not determined.
Officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration say four of the animals were gray whales.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
Altogether, 18 dead whales were reported across the Gulf of Alaska last year.
That is far short of the 49 deceased whales reported in the region in 2015.
The cause of the event remains unknown, but scientists have tied it unusually warm waters in the gulf during that period.
Comments