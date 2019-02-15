Ohio sheriff’s deputy set on fire, suffers severe burns

Authorities say a man tossed a flammable liquid on an Ohio sheriff's deputy attempting to serve an arrest warrant, setting him on fire and causing severe burns.
The Portage County Sheriff's Office says the unnamed deputy was injured Thursday evening in Rootstown Township, about 55 miles (89 kilometers) south of Cleveland.
Sheriff David Doak says other deputies suffered smoke inhalation. The suspect, who hasn't been identified, was arrested at the scene.
The building where the deputy was serving the warrant caught on fire and was damaged.
The injured deputy is being treated at the burn unit of an Akron hospital.
