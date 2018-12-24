Mississippi couple found dead from carbon monoxide poisoning

A Mississippi couple has been found dead in a home from what officials think was carbon monoxide poisoning.
Adams County Coroner James Lee told the Natchez Democrat that 61-year-old Tippie Proby Jr. and 65-year-old Alice Marie Thomas were found around 10 p.m. Sunday.
Lee said the couple was lying next to each other fully clothed in a small portable building in Natchez that had no electricity. The coroner said they had a small propane generator in the center of the house that was apparently used to run small appliances.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
Lee said autopsies are planned to confirm the cause of death.
