Entrepreneurs hope meal program will keep Vermonters healthy

Two Vermont men hope "medically tailored meals" can help aging communities in rural parts of the state.
The Brattleboro Reformer reports Marty Cohn and Roger Albee were inspired by Community Servings. The nonprofit cooks and delivers meals to patients living with conditions like cancer and diabetes who are housebound.
Cohn and Albee have partnered with Food Connects for a feasibility study to determine if a similar "food is medicine" model would work in southeastern Vermont. The Vermont Community Foundation gave a $10,000 grant to assist with the study.
Cohn and Albee hope the meals will help Vermont's aging population stay healthy and cut down on emergency medical visits. The duo says they are in contact with state legislators.
