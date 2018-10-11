Watch trailer for documentary on Sacramento’s Rae Carruth, once a rising NFL star

A look inside one of Charlotte’s most notorious murders. In 1999 NFL rising star Rae Carruth conspired and executed a plot to have his pregnant girlfriend murdered. Carruth was born and raised in Sacramento.
