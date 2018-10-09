The Latest: Kremlin refuses to comment on Bellingcat report

FILE - In this file combination photo made available by the Metropolitan Police on Wednesday Sept. 5, 2018, shows men identified as Alexander Petrov, left, and Ruslan Boshirov. Investigative group Bellingcat reported Monday Oct. 8, 2018 on its website that the man British authorities identified as Alexander Petrov is actually Alexander Mishkin, a doctor working for the Russian military intelligence unit known as GRU. The other suspect in the March nerve agent attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, England, — Ruslan Boshirov. — is a decorated Russian agent named Anatoliy Chepiga, Bellingcat reported last month. (Metropolitan Police via AP) AP