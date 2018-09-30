Ironman parents: O’Donnell, Carfrae adapt to life with Izzy

In this undated photo, three-time Ironman world champion Mirinda Carfrae, left, and her husband, elite triathlete Tim O’Donnell pose with their 1-year-old daughter Isabelle during a break in their training camp in Lawrence, Kan. Carfrae and O’Donnell are among the favorites for next month’s Ironman world championships in Kona, Hawaii (Talbot Cox via AP)