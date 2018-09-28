Melania Trump heading to Africa like previous first ladies

FILE - In this March 17, 1997, file photo, as a Senegalese guard looks on, first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton and daughter Chelsea look out from “the door of no return” on Goree Island in Dakar, Senegal. This is the door through which more than 60,000 slaves walked before being shipped to the west and used as slaves. Mrs. Clinton is on the first day of her two-week goodwill tour through Africa. When Melania Trump flies to Africa on her first extended international journey without the president, she’ll be following in the footsteps of her recent predecessors. Doug Mills AP Photo