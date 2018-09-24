In this Sept. 21, 2018 photo, men deliver U.N. World Food Programme (WFP) aid in Aslam, Hajjah, Yemen. The United Nations and independent donors are rushing food to a desperate corner of northern Yemen where starving villagers were found to be living off leaves. But the hunger crisis continues to worsen.
UN rushes aid to hunger-stricken Yemeni district

By MAGGIE MICHAEL Associated Press

September 24, 2018 11:11 PM

CAIRO

The United Nations and individual donors are rushing food to a desperate corner of northern Yemen where starving villagers have been living off leaves.

Aid officials are searching for ways to ensure aid reaches those in need amid alarm that the country's hunger crisis is worsening beyond the relief effort's already strained capabilities.

The aid push was directed at a district called Aslam where earlier this month The Associated Press found some families eating leaves.

But in a sign of the difficulties in tracking Yemen's near-famine, conditions appeared to be as bad or worse in a neighboring district, Khayran al-Maharraq.

U.N. humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock issued a dire warning to the Security Council ahead of the world body's General Assembly, saying: "We are losing the fight against famine" in Yemen.

