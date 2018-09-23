NC woman charged after taking in animals during hurricane

A woman who took in more than two dozen dogs and cats during Hurricane Florence has been charged with practicing veterinary medicine without a license.
Tammie Hedges, founder of Crazy's Claws N Paws animal rescue, was arrested Friday after 27 dogs and cats were confiscated from a temporary shelter.
Hedges told the News-Argus of Goldsboro she felt she had to help the animals brought to her during the storm.
Hedges said she gave amoxicillin to some sick animals and also used a topical antibiotic ointment.
She's also charged with soliciting a donation of Tramadol, a prescription painkiller sometimes used for dogs and cats.
In a statement, Wayne County said animal control officers had "serious concern regarding the practice of veterinary medicine without a license and the presence of controlled substances."
