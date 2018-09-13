Spy poison case: Suspects say they were in UK as tourists

FILE In this file grab taken from CCTV and issued by the Metropolitan Police in London on Wednesday Sept. 5, 2018, Ruslan Boshirov and Alexander Petrov walk on Fisherton Road, Salisbury, England on March 4, 2018. President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018 that Russia has identified the two men that Britain named as suspects in the poisoning of a former Russian spy, and that there is “nothing criminal” about them. (Metropolitan Police via AP, File) Metropolitan Police AP