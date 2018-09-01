For Diehl-Armstrong, pizza bomber case is ‘sad epitaph’

ADVANCE FOR USE SATURDAY, SEPT. 1 - FILE – In this Jan. 20, 2004, file photo, Marjorie Diehl-Armstrong arrives for a hearing at the Erie County Courthouse in Erie, Pa. Leonard Ambrose and Doug Sughrue are unique characters in the convoluted history of the pizza bomber case, which originated 15 years ago with the bombing death of pizza deliveryman Brian Wells after he robbed a bank in Summit Township on Aug. 28, 2003. The two defense lawyers represented Diehl-Armstrong in the bookend stages of her murderous career, in which prosecutors linked the mentally ill Erie resident to the untimely deaths of three men, including Wells and two of her boyfriends. Erie Times-News via AP, File Janet B. Campbell