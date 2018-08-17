NFL players, coaches protecting skin on every given sun day

FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2018, file photo, Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn is shown during their NFL training camp football practice in Flowery Branch, Ga. Quinn said he’s had a spot “removed or checked on” in annual skin cancer checks during physical exams. He and some of his assistants normally wear long shirts under their T-shirts during practice _ despite the Georgia heat and humidity. John Bazemore, File AP Photo