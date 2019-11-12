It’s no surprise that climate change, overheated politics are happening at once

This week 11,000 scientists signed a paper warning of a “climate emergency” and a catastrophic future for “hothouse Earth.” If we don’t act now, a cascade of heating will unfold, as ice caps melt and forest die. But the U.S. has walked away from the Paris climate accord. And our mounting constitutional crisis prevents meaningful discussion.

The hothouse metaphor captures the present era. Wildfires scorch California. The globe is warming. Political rhetoric enflames us. Our culture encourages emotional fire. Anger and rage are like greenhouse gases. They reflect heat and trap it in an increasingly volatile atmosphere. The hotter we burn, the more we risk exploding.

The solution is well-known. We must calm down and cool off. We must manage our desires. We must find ways to control the fires of spiritual life.

Andrew Fiala

Heated hostility is a hallmark of the Trump era. While firefighters were fighting blazes across California, the president attacked the governor. Trump threatened to withhold aid. He blamed Gov. Newsom for doing a “terrible job of forest management.” Newsom told Trump to buzz off, tweeting that since Trump does not believe in climate change, he is “excused from this conversation.”

Political pyrotechnics won’t quench California’s fires. Only rain can do that. But we can’t seem to help ourselves. Our passions burn. As things heats up, there is a feverish chain reaction.

Could all of this be connected: the wildfires, climate change, and the political heat? The ancients might say yes. The world is burning. And we are unable or unwilling to control the flames.

It was the Buddha who said, in his “Fire Sermon,” “Everything is burning. All things are on fire.” Humans burn with desire, greed, envy, hate, fear, and a host of other fiery passions. Wisdom quenches those fires. Buddhist nirvana is often described as extinguishing a flame.

The ancient Greek’s had a related idea. The philosopher Heraclitus claimed that fire was the basis of the universe. He saw the world as a cosmic play of combustion. The Greek’s understood the human task as learning to manage fire. After Prometheus stole fire from the gods and gave it to the humans, we were left with the challenge of developing the wisdom to control this awesome power.

Aristotle understood the need for moderation. He saw life as a process of managing “vital heat” or “natural fire.” Living beings burn from within. Healthy life involves a well-regulated and moderate temperature. Bodies, souls, and relationships are destroyed by excessive cold and excessive heat. Our passions and desires are energetic flames. Virtue tends these fires and keeps them under control.

A fancy name for this regulating virtue is temperance. To be temperate is to control your temperament, to manage your temper, and to keep your temperature under control. Learning to be temperate is a key to our present predicament.

The point is not to eliminate heat but to regulate it. Consider our wildfire season. Fire is a natural force. The forests cannot live without it. But in California, natural fire runs into rapid and uncontrolled human growth. Yes, we can also blame drought, a changing climate, and the bark beetle that is killing the Sierra forests. But fire becomes more dangerous when we build towns in the mountains, houses on the hills, and powerlines that tempt the wind.

The problem is excessive human development. One hundred years ago, California had a population of about 4 million people. Today there are 40 million of us. The scientists who issued the recent climate warning point out that the global human population increases by 200,000 people per day. They call for a curb on human fertility.

One important way to control population growth is to empower women to control their own fertility. But more important than this is learning to control greed, desire, and other passions. Population growth becomes a problem when each of wants to burn through life at an ever more furious pace.

The wisdom traditions have long counseled slowing down and cooling off. The first step is to acknowledge the combustible nature of reality and the burning passions of the soul. To cool down the hothouse we must cultivate temperance and learn to keep the fires of life under control.