To truly pay tribute this Memorial Day, war talk must focus on what is just and right

Andrew Fiala Fresno Bee file

We’ve seen this play out in past wars. And today a war with Iran is slouching into view. President Trump recently tweeted, “If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran.” How many would die to back up that boast? And would those deaths be justified?

The moral justification of war requires a just cause for war, understood as a response to aggression. It also teaches that war must be a proportional response undertaken with moral intention. War should also be a last resort. It must lead to a better outcome than a nonviolent alternative. And war must not deliberately harm the innocent.

It is difficult to see how a war with Iran would meet the standards of the just war theory. But the nuance of moral justification often gets lost in the fog of political rhetoric. Pundits and politicians fan the flames of war fever. Moral arguments give way to displays of power and patriotism. And once soldiers start killing and dying, it is difficult to admit we were wrong.

This is a lesson we prefer to ignore. We celebrate victory. We don’t talk about quagmires. We throw parades and build monuments. And we ignore the critics of war.

Pope Francis said, “Wars produce nothing other than cemeteries and death.” Albert Einstein said, “Our fight must be against war itself.” His friend, the philosopher Bertrand Russell, said “The evils of war are almost always greater than they seem to excited populations at the moment when war breaks out.”

The most poignant argument against war is made by veterans. Kurt Vonnegut said, “the ones who hated war the most, were the ones who’d really fought.”

A veteran of the Iraq war recently shared his story with me. He signed up as a young man. He endured horrors and killing. And today he is hurting. We talked of veteran suicides and PTSD. We talked about moral injury and the soul-deep struggle to make sense of the morality of war. I’ve heard similar stories from veterans young and old.

One thing is clear. It is always the little guy who suffers most. The war-planners in Washington don’t suffer from PTSD and moral injury. They don’t bear the physical scars of war. Their wives and mothers won’t visit them in military graveyards.

The brave men and women who volunteer to fight on our behalf deserve our respect. This means that we must be morally serious about their gift of service. We must only ask them to fight and die in battles that are necessary and just.

On Memorial Day we remember those who died. Let’s also remember those who are suffering today from physical, psychological, and moral injuries. We honor their sacrifice by making sure that no other soldier is harmed in a morally questionable war.

Memorial Day creates an obligation of citizenship. Visit a cemetery. Talk to a veteran. Read up about the just war theory. And listen carefully to the critics of war.

It is not weak, cowardly, or un-American to say no to an unjust war. It is not unpatriotic to shed a moral light on the fog of war.

Pacifists and critics of war are often accused of being utopian dreamers who ignore the reality of power. But the defenders of war are utopian when they speak of easy victories and suggest that war is a cakewalk. It is impossible to imagine a war without trauma, moral injury and atrocity. It is impossible to imagine a war that does not leave us with suffering veterans and the white tombstones of Memorial Day.