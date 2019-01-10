When it comes to solving border problems, the answer is to build a bridge, not a wall

File - In this Oct. 19, 2017 file photo, people pass border wall prototypes as they stand near the border with Tijuana, Mexico, in San Diego. Montana’s Senate president is proposing the state give more than $8 million to help build President Donald Trump’s proposed wall on the Mexican border. Scott Sales, a Republican, says his proposal is a “small token” to show border security “is of vital interest to all citizens regardless of what state they live in.” Gregory Bull, File AP Photo