Some see spirituality in the natural world, some don’t. The point is to seek meaning

Demonstrators participate in a prayer and drum circle near Cannon Ball, N.D., to protest the expansion of the Dakota Access Pipeline under a water source close to the Stand Rock Sioux Reservation. They were supporting others who stood in a tributary of the Cannon Ball River, seen behind, against a line of local police. Officers in riot gear clashed again Wednesday with protesters near the Dakota Access pipeline, hitting several dozen with pepper spray as they waded through waist-deep water in an attempt to reach property owned by the pipeline’s developer. (AP Photo/John L. Mone) John L. Mone AP