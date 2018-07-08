In a hopeful sign of progress, human compassion is on the march, if ever slowly

The good news is that most people are kind, compassionate, and humane. The bad news is that compassion causes us to suffer.
Compassion is “suffering with” others. Compassionate people hurt when others hurt. They experience outrage when others are harmed.
The moral economy of compassion stimulates us to work harder to make the world a better place. But empathy can also be an affliction. When accompanied by guilt, it can leave us feeling miserable. There is always someone in pain. There is always something more we could do to do to alleviate the suffering of others.
Compassionate perfectionism produces discontent. The better things become, the farther from utopia we appear to be. Pity overwhelms. Guilt nags and gnaws.
So it is helpful to remind ourselves that people and public policies are generally more sensitive to suffering than in previous generations. The modern world is better than the cruel world of our ancestors.
We no longer use corporal punishment. Capital punishment is slowly being abolished. We are less inclined to go to war. Slavery has been abolished. Racism, sexism, and religious bigotry are no longer tolerated.
Bullying is not permitted. We are much more aware of the needs of disabled people. We make an effort to include people with cognitive differences. We are more receptive to people with sexual and gender differences. Diversity and inclusiveness are key values.
Think how far we’ve come. Crucifixion and beheading were once common punishments. Religious heretics were burned at the stake. Native peoples were slaughtered and enslaved.
In the past century, tens of millions were killed in wars and murdered in concentration camps. Thankfully, such brutality is behind us.
Consider the outrage over the fate of immigrant families separated at the border. This situation would have gone unremarked among the common cruelties of previous centuries. But not today.
Or consider our treatment of animals. In 2008, Californians passed Proposition 2, which regulated confinement for animals. A new initiative on the fall 2018 ballot would provide even more space for hens, pigs, and calves. In previous decades, animal welfare was a fringe idea. Today it is mainstream.
It is no longer absurd to be concerned about animals, prisoners, religious minorities, homosexuals, foreign sweatshop workers, the children of immigrants, or the rights of foreign asylum seekers.
Cruel bullies still exist. Some people remain out of step with the humanitarian turn. But the bullies are the exception to the general evolution of a more humane sensibility. There is always more work to be done in combating cruelty. But there are more reasons to be hopeful than to despair.
This leads us to the problem of a kind of gloomy misery that comes with the humanitarian turn. Gentle humanitarianism can produce a kind of anxiety. We fret about our personal choices. We agonize about political states of affairs. Minor moral infractions outrage us.
The few remaining bullies undermine our faith in humanity. Sometimes the sense of suffering in the world can be overwhelming. This pervasive sense of suffering forms the basis of many of the world’s religions. Buddhist teaching begins with the claim that life is suffering.
The Christian sense of sin weaves loss and failure into the moral structure of the universe. Christianity and Buddhism can seem pessimistic in their focus on suffering.
But the point is not to wallow in misery. Rather, the goal is to stimulate greater compassion and love. This approach was maligned by the German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche. Nietzsche hated Christianity and Buddhism. He thought that pity and guilt undermined self-confidence. He preferred power and cruelty to compassion. He saw love of the weak as a weakness. The militants of the 20th century agreed.
Today we see Nietzsche’s philosophy is retrogressive. He wanted to bring back the morality of ancient warrior civilizations. But the ship to Valhalla has sunk. We no longer view cruelty as power. Instead, we understand that authentic humanity develops from the power of love.
There remains work to be done. The bullies must be corrected. And injustices must be confronted. But there is no reason to despair. We have made progress. Faith in humanity is needed as we inch our way toward a more compassionate and enlightened future.
Andrew Fiala is a professor of philosophy and director of The Ethics Center at Fresno State: @PhilosophyFiala
