America was born out of battle. But today we prefer reason to revolution

The Declaration of Independence is an incendiary document. The revolutionaries dissolved the political bond linking them to England. They asserted the right to alter or abolish the government. This led to a war that we today commemorate with fireworks.
These days the political pyrotechnics are really popping off. In the capital, an intern yelled “F-you” at the president. The first lady wore a jacket declaring she didn’t care. Government officials were heckled and refused service at restaurants. Congresswoman Maxine Waters cheered on those protests. The president mocked the congresswoman, claiming she had a low IQ and that she was crazy and unhinged.
Vulgarity piles upon viciousness. Demagogues and agitators whip up a frenzy. The commentators hoot, holler, and howl. Some are talking about a crisis of democracy. Others fear violence and revolution.
A new Rasmussen poll claims 31 percent of Americans think a new civil war is likely. More than half of us are very concerned that political violence might occur.
Those concerns are not misplaced, given our own violent history. Democracies can go off the rails. In the last few years, civil spaces have been infested by enraged protestors, ignorant boors and malicious trolls.
We would all do better to calm down and wise up. Let’s find common ground, build community and reason together. The ideal democracy relies upon a civil and reasonable public sphere.
But let’s not be naïve. Liberty is a central component of public reason. If we are going to reason together, we must be free to speak our minds. But human minds are imperfect. Liberty permits unreasonable people to say vicious things.
The democratic solution is education. A more educated citizenry will be more civil and more reasonable. But there is no guarantee that cool reason will prevail in a world of flamethrowers.
Indeed, the Declaration provides us with a cautionary tale about the limits of reason. The language of the declaration is philosophical.
It appeals to the laws of nature and nature’s God. Its tone is civil and respectful. But it was a prelude to war. Civil speech and rational argument do not always lead to peace, love, and harmony. So let’s not be surprised at the present turmoil.
Civil argument can also lead rational violence. And there is no guarantee that if a civil tone returned to our politics, we would agree about much. The current crisis is the bitter harvest of long decades of culture wars. Americans disagree about a range of issues — from religion, reproduction, and race to sexuality, science, and socialism.
But there is a bit of good news. Despite our deep differences, the vast majority of people get along well enough. Violence has in fact declined. The masses go to work and raise their families. Most people don’t hurl insults at their opponents. Heck, most of us don’t even vote. The turnout in the recent California primary was about 37 percent. We mostly don’t care about politics. And the vitriol of the political class is not helping to build up the next generation of voters.
The Declaration of Independence acknowledges a kind of inertia in social life. In its words, “mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed.” It is a lot of trouble to start a revolution. As the declaration says, it takes “a long train of abuses and usurpations” to get us up in arms.
The good news is that for the most part, we keep on truckin’ without raising a ruckus. We don’t take the streets with every new scandal. We are too content to rock the boat.
The activists on both sides see this complacency as problematic. They want us out in the streets protesting against abortion or against police violence. They view silence as complicity. They will say that if you’re not outraged, you’re not paying attention.
But outrage is exhausting. And most Americans are turned off by claims about American carnage or the need for a resistance. We prefer reason to revolution. We understand that violence proves nothing in the realm of ideas. We agree to disagree about the values that divide us. And we prefer tame fireworks to revolutionary wars.
