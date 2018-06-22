Border separation shows moral conflict between deterrence, retribution and compassion

President Trump described a false dilemma when he reluctantly revised his policy of separating immigrant children from their families.
He said, “the dilemma is that if you’re weak … if you are really, really pathetically weak, the country’s going to be overrun with millions of people. And if you’re strong, then you don’t have any heart. That’s a tough dilemma. Perhaps I’d rather be strong.”
The president contrasts pathetic weakness with strength. He suggests it is better to be strong than overrun by foreign hordes.
This is a false dichotomy floating on hyperbole. If there is a genuine dilemma here, it is best understood in terms of the moral conflict between deterrence, retributive justice and compassion.
The policy was initially defended as a way of deterring immigrants. Deterrence is a kind of strength. It rests upon a display of force in the name of toughness.
When President Trump suggested the death penalty for drug traffickers, for example, he said this was part of getting “tough” on crime.
The logic of deterrence is utilitarian. It is not worried about proportionality or harming the innocent. Deterrent policies often threaten excessive violence that is directed at innocent people.
Nuclear deterrence is the most extreme example. Nuclear deterrent strategy threatens to annihilate masses of innocent people. Corporal and capital punishments also threaten excessive violence. Flogging and hanging — including extrajudicial lynching — are intended to scare people into submission.
This runs counter to the retributive idea that punishment should fit the crime. The idea of “eye for eye, tooth for tooth” limits excessive violence. It also requires that punishment be given only to those who actually deserve it.
Retributive justice holds that it is especially wrong to punish the innocent. Tooth-for-tooth prevents you from randomly knocking out people’s teeth. But if you want to intimidate, it is effective to punch a few bystanders in the jaw. When the Inquisition is in town, everyone works extra hard to appease the authorities.
None of this makes sense from the perspective of compassion. Compassion teaches that cruelty is wrong, even if has deterrent power. Compassion also offers extra care for the weak, the innocent, and the suffering. Defenders of compassion seek to minimize violence, while building and restoring communities. The spirit of compassion rejects the idea of returning evil for evil. It views “toughness” as callousness.
Defenders of compassion will argue that true strength grows out of love and solidarity. Those who are truly strong build up the weak instead of harming them. But, of course, critics of compassion see this as pathetically weak moral mush that avoids the tough realities of a dog-eat-dog world.
And so it goes.
This dispute parallels deep disagreements about law and obedience. Some claim that strict obedience to the law is required for public order. Others claim that cruel laws should be violated in the name of a higher mercy.
The depth of this dispute was brought to the fore when Attorney General Jeff Sessions quoted Chapter 13 of the Bible’s book of Romans in his discussion of the family separation policy. Sessions picked a passage from the Bible that emphasizes the importance of obedience, claiming that God ordained the law for the purpose of order. That same chapter is used by defenders of the death penalty and war. That chapter claims that rulers “do not bear the sword in vain.”
Such passages run counter to the more compassionate idea of turning the other cheek and loving your neighbor as yourself. More pacific Christians point out that Jesus even said we should love our enemies.
This message was affirmed recently by a group of Methodists who have submitted a formal complaint against Sessions, who is a member of their denomination. This religious squabble reminds us of the depth of the disagreement.
Some emphasize law and order. Others accentuate compassion. Some work for peace. Others prepare for war. Some want to create hospitable communities that welcome strangers. Others want to build walls to keep out the undesirables. Some see strength in toughness. Others see power in love.
This dispute defies any simple resolution. But we would all do better if we avoided false dichotomies and hyperbole, while acknowledging that we fundamentally disagree about strength, justice, and compassion.
