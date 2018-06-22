Border separation shows moral conflict between deterrence, retribution and compassion

Akemi Vargas, 8, cries as she talks about being separated from her father during an immigration family separation protest in front of the Sandra Day O'Connor U.S. District Court building, Monday, June 18, 2018, in Phoenix. An unapologetic President Donald Trump defended his administration's border-protection policies Monday in the face of rising national outrage over the forced separation of migrant children from their parents. Later that week he relented and said children would not be kept from their parents. Ross D. Franklin AP