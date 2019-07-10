In the heat of summer, take extra care giving plants the shade and water they require

Tour ultra drought-tolerant plants for home gardens Pat Schink of the Sacramento County Master Gardeners previews the new Ultra-WEL (Water-Efficient Landscape) at the Fair Oaks Horticulture Center in Fair Oaks, CA. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Pat Schink of the Sacramento County Master Gardeners previews the new Ultra-WEL (Water-Efficient Landscape) at the Fair Oaks Horticulture Center in Fair Oaks, CA.

Every living thing needs shade and water to survive July and August in the central San Joaquin Valley. Here are a few reminders for helping the plants in your garden get through the summer in good shape.

In July, cool-season grasses including fescue require on average 113 minutes of irrigation a week; warm-season grasses such as Bermuda need 85 minutes of watering per week. That’s an increase by about one-third the amount of water needed in May. Adjust the timers on your automatic irrigation systems to allow for increased watering on the mandated schedule.

During extremely hot spells with temperatures above 100 degrees for several days, check the color of your grass. Heat-stressed lawns will show a bluish tinge and footprints will remain visible for several minutes after the grass has been walked on.

Don’t let your vegetable plants or your compost pile dry out. Keep the soil in your vegetable patch consistently moist; you might need to hand-water daily during hot weather. Keep the compost pile moist but not wet and turn it often. The decomposition process really speeds up in hot weather.

The soil in container plants dries out more quickly than garden soil in hot weather and the containers themselves can get really hot. Daily watering of container plants will probably be necessary. Consider moving container plants to the north or east side of the house or into the shade under an arbor or a tree canopy for the hottest two to three weeks of July and early August. Better a lanky, light-starved geranium than a dead one.

Move containers back into partial sun for a week or two when temperatures have cooled a bit and then into full sun.

July is the best month to figure out where you’ll be planting a shade tree since the sun’s angle is at its highest in the sky in late June and early July. Take a broom into the garden at 4 in the afternoon and verify where the stick’s shadow falls on areas that need shade. Keep in mind that trees should be planted at least 12 feet away from structures to prevent root damage and branches growing over roofs.

When you’ve found the right spot for the new shade tree, check the water drainage in that spot. Dig a hole 12 to 18 inches deep and fill it with water. If the water drains within a few hours, the soil in that spot is suitable for planting. If there is still water in the hole after 24 hours, drainage is blocked and you should find a spot with better soil. Sandy soils will drain much more quickly than clay soils. Both types of soil will need amending with compost or humus before planting your new shade tree next fall (the ideal planting season here in the Valley).

The Fresno County Master Gardeners have compiled a downloadable Shoppers’ Guide for trees suitable for planting in our hot, arid climate. The lists provide comprehensive information on deciduous and evergreen trees and small trees for small spaces. Start your tree shopping by visiting the Fresno County Master Gardeners’ page at ucanr.edu/sites/mgfresno/Landscape_Tree_Care.