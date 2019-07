Read Next

Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man has a new spring in his step. After the critical and commercial success of Sony's third character reboot in Jon Watts' "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and the hallucinatory multiverse adventure of the animated "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," things are looking pretty good for ol' Spidey. Tom Holland has given the character a spin that feels heartfelt and age-appropriate, while Marvel casting director Sarah Finn has surrounded him with a posse of affable pals who feel like real, modern teens. With the high-profile addition of Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio, can this Spidey strike gold twice? In the follow-up, "Spider-Man: Far from Home," Watts and writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers maintain the light, amusing tone. And once again, they hit a home run.