Become an expert on bare roots by following these tips for selecting, planting

Local nurseries are the best places to start looking for your bare root plants since they tend to stock only plants that are suitable for our planting zones, zones 8 and 9 in the Central Valley and zone 7 in the foothills. Big box garden centers do carry a good selection of bare root plants in December and January, but you’ll need to pay close attention to labels to verify planting zones.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Bare root fruit and nut trees should have strong, straight trunks and healthy roots. One or two broken small roots won’t pose a problem, but trees or bushes with a lot of broken roots will take much longer to become established. Roots should be firm and have a lighter brown color. Bare root roses are graded by quality. Grade 1 roses will have at least three or more strong, green, unbroken canes placed evenly around the bud union or at the base. Lesser grade roses will have fewer, weaker canes. Check roses bagged in plastic for any signs of premature sprouting. The heat inside the bags sometimes causes bagged roses to come out of dormancy early. Their roots will already be growing and are very fragile. Ask staff to remove any bare root plants from the sawdust packing or the lightweight transport mix so that you can examine plants carefully for signs of damage or disease and check for good root structure.
You might consider digging your planting holes before you go shopping since bare root plants should be planted within 24 hours of purchase. You can keep the small bare root plants overnight in a bucket of water to plant the next day.
Planting holes should be dug no deeper than the roots but at least twice as wide. The wider the hole, the more room the roots will have to spread easily. There is some debate among experts as to whether to amend the native soil from the hole. In general, drainage and water and nutrient retention can be improved in heavy clay and sandy soils by adding compost or humus to the native soil before refilling the hole around the plants. Sandy loam soil does not need amending.
Fan out the roots evenly over a dirt cone in the bottom of the hole making sure the root flare at the bottom of the trunk on bushes and trees or the bud union on roses is at soil level or just above. The soil will settle a bit after planting and you don’t want the trunk or the bud union to be below soil level which can cause rot problems. Don’t pack the dirt on top of the roots – be gentle.
Water the soil when the hole is half filled and then again when it is filled to remove air pockets and ensure that the roots are thoroughly moistened. Lightly tamp down the soil around the tree or bush with your foot or a shovel. Monitor soil moisture during the next few months and, if needed, supplement rainfall with hand irrigation so that the roots never dry out completely.
To keep weeds down and conserve moisture, apply a three- to four-inch layer of mulch around the base of the newly planted tree or bush, keeping the mulch several inches away from the trunk.
Comments