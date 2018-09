Miss Kitty is a 5-month-old, female, black and white Tuxedo charmer who loves to play with her siblings and other kittens and also is friends with the dogs and kids in her foster home. She is available through the Cat House on the Kings Adoption Center at Petco, 4144 N. Blackstone Ave. in Fresno, open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily (6 p.m. Wednesdays). Call 559-222-0228.