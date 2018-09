Danny is a 7-month-old, male, Grey Domestic Short Hair. His playful personality makes him the best adventure buddy, he also loves to cuddle and be held. He is available immediately through the CCSPCA Adoption Center, 103 S. Hughes Ave. in Fresno, open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily (6 p.m. Wednesdays). Call 559-233-7722, ext. 119, or email adoptions@ccspca.com.