Five central San Joaquin Valley agencies are highlighting pets for adoption: the CCSPCA 559-233-7722 ext. 119; Cat House on the Kings: 559-222-0228; and Second Chance Animal Shelter in Selma: 559-896-7227 or http://www.2ndchanceanimalshelter.org; and Fresno Humane Animal Services: www.fresnohumane.org; and Animal Compassion Team: 559-299-6364. Check back every week for more furry friends.
Home & Garden
Cleopatra, Kit, Sammi, Silas and Wally are looking for new homes!
August 30, 2018 12:00 AM
Comments