Cleopatra, Kit, Sammi, Silas and Wally are looking for new homes!

Wally is a 10-year-old gentle giant looking for a retirement home. He is very spry and wants nothing more than to have a buddy to hang out with day and night. He is great with other animals too. He is available through Animal Compassion Team, 2789 S. Orange Ave., Fresno. Open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Call 559-299-6364 or www.animalcompassionteam.com