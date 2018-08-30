Wally is a 10-year-old gentle giant looking for a retirement home. He is very spry and wants nothing more than to have a buddy to hang out with day and night. He is great with other animals too. He is available through Animal Compassion Team, 2789 S. Orange Ave., Fresno. Open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Call 559-299-6364 or www.animalcompassionteam.com
Home & Garden

Cleopatra, Kit, Sammi, Silas and Wally are looking for new homes!

By Fresno Bee Staff

August 30, 2018 12:00 AM

Five central San Joaquin Valley agencies are highlighting pets for adoption: the CCSPCA 559-233-7722 ext. 119; Cat House on the Kings: 559-222-0228; and Second Chance Animal Shelter in Selma: 559-896-7227 or http://www.2ndchanceanimalshelter.org; and Fresno Humane Animal Services: www.fresnohumane.org; and Animal Compassion Team: 559-299-6364. Check back every week for more furry friends.

