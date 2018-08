Kevin is a 3-year-old, male, white and brown Dachshund mix. He is full of energy and loves to go on walks and is looking for someone who loves to be outdoors and isn’t afraid to go on adventures. He is available immediately through the CCSPCA Adoption Center, 103 S. Hughes Ave. in Fresno, open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily (6 p.m. Wednesdays). Call 559-233-7722, ext. 119, or email adoptions@ccspca.com.