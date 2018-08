Adam is a 9-year-old male. We’re hoping that the right person is out there who would love a quiet, older gentleman cat to pet, pamper and love. He is available through the Cat House on the Kings Adoption Center at Petco, 4144 N. Blackstone Ave. in Fresno, open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily (6 p.m. Wednesdays). Call 559-222-0228 or www.cathouseonthekings.com.