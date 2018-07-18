It’s a good time to get a jump on pruning

Summer can be a problem season for trees. Sudden limb drop or SLD is a summer problem for many mature landscape trees. July dieback appears to be a problem for redwood trees in summer, but isn’t really a problem. Extreme summer heat with no rainfall can cause severe stress problems for landscape trees.
On hot windless days in summer, large live branches on mature trees will suddenly drop with a loud crack and a big thud as they hit the ground (or the neighbor’s house or your car). When the fallen limb is examined, there are no obvious signs of disease or insect damage. Long horizontal branches are most likely to drop.
Oaks, Southern magnolias and elm trees seem to be most susceptible to SLD. Hire a tree firm with a certified arborist on staff to restructure the damaged branch scaffolding and repair any wounds left by the loss of a major branch. They can also stabilize other branches that might be likely to fall.
In July, many of the needles in the interior of redwood trees turn brown and fall off. It’s a normal shedding of old needles and generally not a cause for concern. Redwood trees are native to cooler coastal climates. Insufficient irrigation in summer and poor pruning can lead to an increase in July dieback. Deep irrigate the shallow redwood root mat that lies just under the canopy weekly in summer with soaker hoses, bubblers, lots of drip emitters or small oscillating sprinklers slowly for several hours. Place irrigation devices at the edge of the canopy where the “feeder” roots lie. Consider leaving the rather unsightly brown needles under the canopy as a mulch – like what happens naturally in the coastal redwood forests.
Non-professional or untrained gardeners often recommend thinning or laddering-type pruning of redwood trees, supposedly to let the air flow through and prevent breakage. The heavy canopy on redwood trees keeps the tree cooler and opening that protective canopy stresses redwoods which struggle to survive our hot, arid climate. Hire a professional certified arborist for any pruning of trees taller than 15 feet and prune to best preserve the natural structure of any tree.
Increase irrigation frequency for our precious landscape trees in July and don’t depend on sprinklers to provide enough water to thoroughly soak tree roots. Sprinkler water only penetrates about 4 inches deep and most tree roots lie within the top 12 inches of soil. Follow the guidelines described above for deep irrigation or build dirt wells or berms around the outer edge of the tree canopy to capture water and let it slowly soak the soil. Apply a 3- to 4-inch layer of mulch (but pull the mulch a few inches away from the trunk to prevent rot) to slow evaporation and keep the roots cooler.
Master Gardeners on mulch
The Fresno County Master Gardeners are offering another free class Saturday on “The Magic of Mulch.” Learn the proper way to mulch your plants and learn about the different types of mulch. The class runs 9:30-11 a.m at the Master Gardeners’ Garden of the Sun, 1750 N. Winery in southeast Fresno. Walk-ins welcome or pre-register online at ucanr.edu/sites/mgfresno/Gardening_Classes.
Elinor Teague: etgrow@comcast.net
Comments