This women’s clothing store is closing in Fresno, but not everywhere in the Valley – yet

These restaurants and stores are saying goodbye to Fresno Some big-name stores and restaurant closed in Fresno this year, ranging from mom-and-pop shops to big national chains. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Some big-name stores and restaurant closed in Fresno this year, ranging from mom-and-pop shops to big national chains.

The Fresno Dressbarn store has started the process of closing – but the store’s other Valley locations will be open a bit longer.

The women’s clothing retailer at the Marketplace at River Park near Target is slated to close by the end of August, the company announced in a statement.

But still open – for now – are Dressbarn stores at Clovis Crossings Shopping Center in Clovis, at 2116 S. Mooney Blvd. in Visalia and the location at the Tulare Outlets.

Dressbarn.com is also continuing to sell items.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The company sells women’s clothing, both professional clothes and special occasion clothing. Unlike many other specialty stores its size that are geared to teens, Dressbarn appealed to a broader cross-section of women, both in sizes and ages.

It announced back in May that it plans to close all its stores by the end of the year. The chain is owned by the same parent company as Ann Taylor, LOFT, Lane Bryant, Catherines and Justice.

Dressbarn “has not been operating at an acceptable level of profitability in today’s retail environment,” chief financial officer Steven Taylor said in May.

Late last week, Dressbarn announced that closures had started at 53 stores.

The staggered going-out-of-business sales are due to agreements with landlords about when the stores would pull out of each location.

Dressbarn now has about 625 stores employing 6,400 people. The clothing store was founded in 1962 for women entering the workforce looking for a one-stop shop for clothing.