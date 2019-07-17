Free July food deals in Fresno: Ice cream, chicken wings, hot dogs and more

Liquid nitrogen ice cream shop ‘Creamistry’ opens in Clovis Creamistry corporate trainer, Darren D'Assis describes the process of making fresh to order, handcrafted ice cream using liquid nitrogen to flash freeze ice cream to -321 degrees. Their grand opening is Saturday, August 20 from 12pm to 11pm. They Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Creamistry corporate trainer, Darren D'Assis describes the process of making fresh to order, handcrafted ice cream using liquid nitrogen to flash freeze ice cream to -321 degrees. Their grand opening is Saturday, August 20 from 12pm to 11pm. They

Free food. Two of the sweetest words ever.

The month of July contains National Hot Dog Day, National Ice Cream Day and National Chicken Wing Day. And that means free food deals at various restaurants.

Here’s a rundown of who’s doing what in Fresno and Clovis.

National Hot Dog Day is Wednesday, July 17.

Although there’s lots of discounts out there on this day (Rocket Dog Brats & Brews, Wienerschnitzel, Sonic) only a few places offer something free. Apparently truck drivers love hot dogs because several truck stops are offering free deals on this day.

Love’s truck stops are offering a free hot dog that day when you show this bar code on your phone.

Pilot Flying J is offering a free hot dog or other grill item to customers who use its app. You can download the app online.

Ice cream

National Ice Cream Day is Sunday, July 21.

Cold Stone Creamery is offering a buy one, get one free deal to customers who sign up for its loyalty program, the My Cold Stone Club Rewards, by July 20.

CREAM Fresno, the ice cream sandwich shop near Fresno State, is having deal where if you buy one scoop of ice cream, you can get a second one free (waffle cones and toppings are extra). The deal happens July 21 and July 22.

Creamistry, the shop that freezes the ice cream while you watch, is offering a free ruby cacao ice cream on July 21 with a purchase of equal or greater value. The deal only applies to its “Loyalti Rewards” members, though you can sign up in the shop that day to get the deal.

Ruby cacao is a trendy new flavor that is naturally pink. Creamistry’s version has a berry-like flavor.

Yogurtland is celebrating National Ice Cream Day. Yes, the frozen yogurt shop carries a few flavors of actual ice cream, including its new Cookies & Crème light ice cream. But you’re not limited to those in this deal. The buy one, get one free deal runs from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. July 21.

Chicken wings

National Chicken Wing Day is Monday, July 29.

Wingstop is offering five free wings (boneless or traditional) that day, with any wing purchase. The restaurant is also donating $1 from each of those transactions to local communities through its Wingstop Charities.

Buffalo Wild Wings is offering free snack-size wings (boneless or traditional) that day, with the purchase of any small, medium or large wing order.