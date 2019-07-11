Walmart is hiring truck drivers in Tulare County. See what the job requirements are

A mom fought off two people trying to kidnap her 1-year-old child from a Walmart parking lot in Bakersfield, California, police say. The accused would-be kidnappers have been arrested. The Associated Press

Walmart is hiring at least 100 truck drivers to support its Porterville and Sacramento distribution centers.

The retailer is also hiring drivers in Sparks, Nev.

Interested job applicants can apply online at drive4walmart.com.

They should have at least 30 months of full-time experience and no serious traffic violations in three years.

Drivers can earn 89 cents per mile and up to $87,500 in their first year, according to the company.

Walmart offers predictable schedules, using a bidding process to set drivers schedules. It also has no-touch freight, meaning drivers don’t have to unload the trucks.

Walmart employs 8,000 drivers and more than 70 transportation offices nationwide. They deliver to 4,700 locations across the country, including Walmart and Sam’s Club stores.