Looking for National Donut Day freebies or deals? How about a poop emoji treat?

Hear how this Fresno donut shop came up with a poop emoji donut Donut Fantasy in Fresno has over 50 different donuts, many being very unique. But the poop emoji donut may be getting the most buzz.

National Donut Day is Friday, June 7.

It’s a made-up holiday that’s mostly an excuse for people to indulge in a donut. Several big chains offer free donuts and mom-and-pop shops get in on the action in their own creative ways too.

One place is selling unicorn-themed donuts. And of course, what may be Fresno’s most popular donut — the poop emoji donut from Donut Fantasy — will be on sale Friday too. More on that unique creation in a moment.

But first, the freebies.

Free donuts

Krispy Kreme is giving away one free donut per person Friday. No purchase necessary and you get to choose your favorite donut. The Fresno Krispy Kreme is at 5692 N. Blackstone Ave.

Dunkin’ (the donut shop formerly known as Dunkin’ Donuts) is giving away a free classic donut with the purchase of any beverage. Classic donuts include Boston Kreme, glazed, glazed chocolate and strawberry frosted with sprinkles.

Dunkin’ has locations in the Madera Walmart and on Lacey Boulevard in Hanford.

Walmart is giving away free donuts in the bakery section of 4,000 of its stores, including participating Walmart Supercenter and Walmart Neighborhood Market locations. You can get one free glazed donut per person, while supplies last. Walmart plans to give away 1.2 million donuts nationwide.

Poop emoji donut

At Donut Fantasy, a locally owned donut shop, the donuts aren’t free, but they are discounted – and people typically line up for them. Every donut Friday will cost $1, including the poop emoji donut.

So what is a poop emoji donut? It’s chocolate and shaped like a little brown spiral with eyes and a mouth, and topped with a swirl of vanilla buttercream. It’s dunked in the same chocolate coating used on ice cream cones.

“It reminds me of a Ho Ho taste-wise,” said Donut Fantasy owner Nick Hamby.

The donut is “super popular,” he said. It has been gaining fans around town and gets positive reviews on Yelp.com’s restaurant review site.

Kids like it and many customers buy it for their bosses. Those bosses usually have a sense of humor, Hamby notes.

Donut Fantasy’s other donuts will also sell for $1 Friday. That includes the specialty donuts they make, like the ones with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

Last year, people started lining up at 5:30 a.m. for the donut deals, before its 6 a.m. opening. By 9:30 a.m. they were sold out.

Fluffy snows and unicorns

Sweet Lyfe Boba Bar at Campus Pointe near Fresno state is a tea shop that’s getting in on the doughtnut day action.

They’re into unicorns here (its logo is a baby unicorn) so they’re selling a unicorn-themed donut concoction atop a drink.

The drinks are called fluffy snows (their version of blended drink), with a donut sitting atop the cup. The straw stuck in the middle is coated in a homemade marshmallow spread and sprinkles to resemble a unicorn horn. They sell for $8.