River Park’s newest restaurant opens Wednesday. Look how many kinds of meat it sells

River Park’s latest restaurant for dinner at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Texas de Brazil Churrascaria Steakhouse, has taken over the former Chevy’s spot that closed in late 2016.
Texas de Brazil serves churrasco — meats that are slow roasted over an open flame and served with seasonal greens and vegetable dishes. The meats are brought to the table on large skewers and cut for diners. When customers want more meat they place a green card on the table. When they want to take a break, they flip to the red side.
The meats cut at the tables include: braised beef ribs, pork loin, picanha (sometimes called sirloin cap), garlic picanha, Brazilian sausages, chicken breast wrapped in bacon, Alcatra (Portuguese pot roast), lamb chops, Parmesan-crusted pork loin, filet mignon, bacon-wrapped filet mignon, barbecue pork ribs, leg of lamb and Parmesan chicken drumettes. The menu also includes Brazilian black beans, potatoes au gratin, steamed asparagus and sweet fried bananas. It serves the Brazilian cocktail caipirinha, made with lime, rum and sugar.
Texas de Brazil has dozens of restaurants nationwide, mostly on the East Coast and in the Southwest. The closest locations are in Las Vegas and Irvine, which is currently the only California location. The Texas part of the name comes from where the company is based, in Dallas, and the “generous spirit and hospitality that Texas is known for,” the website says.
This story will be updated.
Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough
