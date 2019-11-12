Tempranillo, fun to drink, fun say. Modesto wine columnist celebrates this red grape

Tribune News Service

One of the oldest and most important wine regions in Spain is the Rioja. Tempranillo is the primary red grape. It is pronounced tem-pra-NEE-yo. I like saying it, almost as much as I like drinking it. Just say it again, tem-pra-NEE-yo! It’s typically blended with Garnacha, Graciano or Mazuelo. Four styles of the wine are produced, depending on the length and type of aging. Tinto is the lightest and is taken to market early. If labeled Crianza, the wine must age for two years with 6-12 months in oak barrels. With Reservas, the wine must be aged at least three years, one year must be in oak barrels and two years in the bottle. Finally, Grand Reservas must be aged five years with two years in oak barrels and three years in the bottle.

A young Tempranillo tends to be a deep red cherry color with black cherry and spice flavors. The more aged wines tend to be a dark reddish brown and take on more complex aromas with flavors of spice, leather, earth, bacon and smoke. The lighter style of Tempranillo pairs well with light meats, pasta and assorted tapas. The Reservas, or the bigger style, is great with lamb, pork, sausage, grilled meats and hard cheeses like Manchego. Tempranillo and other Spanish varietals like Graciano and Garnacha have been showing excellent results in Lodi, Madera and the Sierra foothills.

If you’re not busy this coming weekend, you might want to head north to celebrate International Tempranillo Day. The three-day event is a self-guided tour of Lodi-based wineries producing Tempranillo. Visit any of the 11 participating wineries between Nov. 15-17 and collect a complimentary guidebook to begin your tour. Each winery will have a different offering and special tastings (listed in the guidebook) and participants will be entered in a raffle for each winery they visit. You can taste the heart and soul of Spain at these Lodi wineries: Bokisch Vineyards, D’Art, Dancing Coyote, Fields Family Wines, Heritage Oak Winery, Goodmills Family Winery, McCay Winery, McConnell Estates, Riaza Winery and Ripkin Vineyards and St. Amant Winery. Have a great Lodi tem-pra-NEE-yo weekend!

What’s on our Table is the 2017 Bokisch Estate Liberty Oaks Vineyard Tempranillo. The vineyard is in the Jahant Sub-AVA of Lodi. The wine has a deep purple hue and aromas of smoke, dark cherry and spice with flavors of blackberry, chocolate and earth. The wine has a smooth elegant mouthfeel, with moderate tannins and a long pleasant finish. It’s definitely a keeper, so a six bottle purchase would be wise. Cheers!

Questions? Comments? Find me on Facebook or at rgwinton@yahoo.com.