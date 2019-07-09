Food & Drink
Better hurry over to Wienerschnitzel if you want to grab 58 cent hot dogs
If you haven’t decided what’s for dinner, Wienerschnitzel has a one-night offer that you might find tempting.
Until 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, the fast-food restaurant chain is celebrating its 58th anniversary by selling mustard hot dogs and chili dogs for 58 cents each.
There’s a 10-hot dog limit and it’s only while supplies last, the company says on its website.
Wienerschnitzel was founded in 1961 by John Galardi with a single location in Southern California. It has grown to be the world’s largest hot dog chain serving more than 120 million hot dogs a year.
Comments