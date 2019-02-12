Hooters helping those who feel lonely on Valentine’s Day with this free wings promo

Already feeling sad and lonely about Valentine’s Day?
Hooters is willing to help you eat your sorrows away.
As part of the restaurant’s “Shred Your Ex” Valentine’s Day promotion, Hooters will give you 10 boneless wings for free if you buy 10 wings and rip up a photo of your ex.
“You need your ex’s photo like you need a kidney stone,” the Hooters website states.
The promotion lasts all day on Cupids Day, but is good for a maximum of 10 free wings.
So you won’t be able to claim your heart’s been broken 10 times and bring 10 different photos of past boyfriends/girlfriends to request 100 free wings.
The Hooters restaurants in Fresno and Sacramento confirmed they will participate in the promotion.
