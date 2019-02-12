Food & Drink

Hooters helping those who feel lonely on Valentine’s Day with this free wings promo

By Bryant-Jon Anteola

February 12, 2019 08:52 PM

Here are six things to do on Valentine’s Day 2019 in Fresno

Looking for some unique gift to buy or things to do for your sweetheart on Valentine’s Day here in Fresno, California? Options include breadstick bouquets, heart-shaped food, renting luxury cars and zoo adoptions.
By
Up Next
Looking for some unique gift to buy or things to do for your sweetheart on Valentine’s Day here in Fresno, California? Options include breadstick bouquets, heart-shaped food, renting luxury cars and zoo adoptions.
By

Already feeling sad and lonely about Valentine’s Day?

Hooters is willing to help you eat your sorrows away.

As part of the restaurant’s “Shred Your Ex” Valentine’s Day promotion, Hooters will give you 10 boneless wings for free if you buy 10 wings and rip up a photo of your ex.

“You need your ex’s photo like you need a kidney stone,” the Hooters website states.

The promotion lasts all day on Cupids Day, but is good for a maximum of 10 free wings.

So you won’t be able to claim your heart’s been broken 10 times and bring 10 different photos of past boyfriends/girlfriends to request 100 free wings.

The Hooters restaurants in Fresno and Sacramento confirmed they will participate in the promotion.

  Comments  