Free food deals in September: Chick-fil-A, ‘Baconator’ fries and more fried stuff

Free food deals this month include fried everything — chicken nuggets, french fries, even french fries topped with bacon and cheese.
There are usually strings attached, so check the fine print. Chain restaurants seem to be in a rush to get customers to download their apps, which is all you need to do to get some of the deals.
Chick-fil-A is giving away eight free chicken nuggets to people who join or log into the restaurant’s rewards program, dubbed Chick-fil-A One. Customers can log in to Chick-fil-A One online or by downloading the app.
The deal lasts through Saturday, Sept. 29. Customers can choose between pressure-cooked nuggets cooked in peanut oil or grilled chicken nuggets.
McDonald’s is offering free fries through September. To get this deal, you need to make a $1 minimum purchase using and paying for for it through the McDonald’s app.
The company must really want people to start ordering this way as other deals are available — such as a free soft drink on Tuesdays or $1 sandwiches — on its deals page for people who order via the app.
Wendy’s is offering free “Baconator” fries and chicken sandwiches to customers who download its app, but both offers expire Sunday, Sept. 9.
The fries are free with any purchase and are topped with applewood-smoked bacon, warm cheddar cheese sauce and shredded cheddar. The chicken sandwich is a buy-one, get-one deal. Download the app and click on “offers.”
Comments