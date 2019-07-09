Books from Valley authors: A book series for Indy, History of Russian Christianity set

Teresa Adamo, left, with her terridoodle Indy, the subject of her “Indy, Oh, Indy” book series. Illustrator Jennifer Williams-Cordova, right, with her rescued black lab/golden retriever mix, is a Fresno State graduate who works in graphic design. Teresa Adamo

Indy, Oh Indy (Series)

Author: Teresa Adamo, Bakersfield

Illustrator: Jennifer Williams-Cordova, a Fresno State graduate who now lives in Bakersfield

Description: “Indy, Oh Indy: Wanderin’ the Streets of Bakersfield” and now, “Indy, Oh Indy: Pismo or Bust!” is a joint effort by two San Joaquin Valley residents.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In the first book, readers were introduced to the fictional adventures of a real-life terridoodle as she wandered the streets of Bakersfield in search of her Forever Family. Children and adults alike have enjoyed seeing various well-known local icons and other hidden nods to the beloved community. The Adamo family adopted Indy from the Kern County Animal Shelter in 2008. In fact, proceeds from the book support donations to the shelter as well as the Bakersfield SPCA.

Adamo and Williams-Cordova decided to work on a “SEA-quel” that shows the canine star escaping the all-too-familiar Valley heat and heading to the Central Coast.

Adamo will hold a reading and book signing on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Petunia’s Place at 6027 N. Palm Ave. in Fresno.

Available at Petunia’s Place and IndyOhIndy.com, $10 for staplebound, IndyOhIndy.com.

Teresa Adamo and Daniel Shubin

History of Russian Christianity, 4-volume set (Second Edition, 2016)

Author: Daniel H. Shubin, Fresno

Description: From Apostle Andrew to the conclusion of Soviet authority in 1990, Daniel Shubin presents the entire history of Christianity in Russia in a 3-volume series. The events, people and politics that forged the earliest traditions of Russian Christianity are presented objectively and intensively, describing the rise and dominance of the Russian Orthodox Church, the many dissenters and sectarian groups that evolved over the centuries (and their persecution), the presence of Catholicism and the influx of Protestantism and Judaism and other minority religions into Russia. The history covers the higher levels of ecclesiastical activity including the involvement of tsars and princes, as well as saints and serfs, and monks and mystics. (Algora Publishing)

Available on Amazon and at Lulu.com, $20 for paperback.