Winners of the 2019 Central Coast Wine Competition

In mid-June, 18 judges met in Paso Robles and blind-tasted 803 wines from 165 wineries in the 17th annual Central Coast Wine Competition. The competition includes 10 coastal counties from Alameda to Ventura. Best of Show went to Solis Winery’s 2018 Fiano from Santa Clara Valley. It also scored a Double Gold Medal (all judges in agreement) and the Best of Class award (Other White Wine category) and the overall Best White Wine. This is the second year in a row that a white wine has won the Best of Show award. In 2018, Alara Cellars’ Grenache Blanc took home the coveted award.

The Best Red Wine was awarded to Halter Ranch’s 2015 Ancestor. This Bordeaux blend also won a Double Gold Medal and Best of Class (Bordeaux Blends). The Paso Robles winery also scored the Best Pink Wine for their 2018 Rose, a Double Gold Medal and Best of Class award (Grenache Rose). Best Sparkling Wine was awarded to Laetitia Vineyard and Winery’s 2016 Brut Rose. The Arroyo Grande winery also won a Double Gold Medal. This is the second year in a row that Laetitia’s Brut Rose has won this category. Best Dessert Wine was awarded to Glunz Family Winery’s Mission Angelica. The wine also won a Double Gold Medal and Best of Class award (Fortified Desserts).

Consumers will be able to taste the gold medal winners in Paso Robles at the Mid-State Fair, July 19. That evening, they will announce the 2019 CCWC Winery of the Year, as well as Winemaker of the Year, Winegrape Grower of the Year and Wine Industry Person of the Year. They will also be available for tasting at several Central Coast county fairs. To learn more about these winning wines go to centralcoastwinecomp.com.

CRU Collects the gold

The CRU Winery in Madera County sources grapes from the Central Coast Region which enables them to enter the wine competition. CRU Winery was awarded the Best of Class (Other Varietal Rose) for its 2018 Jose’s Rose from San Luis Obispo (94). They also scored two Double Gold Medals for their 2016 Monterey Chardonnay (94) and their 2107 Santa Barbara Chardonnay (95). The 2016 Monterey Pinot Noir scored Gold (93) as well as the 2017 Santa Barbara Pinot Noir (91). Well done CRU Winery.

The Navigator and I decided to stay an extra night in Paso Robles. We sipped at two of 24 downtown tasting rooms, then listened to Thursday Night Music on the Square and later, crossed the street to our favorite Paso fish restaurant. Ah! Paso Robles, you’re the best. Cheers!

