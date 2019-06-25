Frank and Ed return with a new twist on the old wine cooler

TNS

The boys are back. That’s right. Frank Bartles and Ed Jaymes have returned, only this time their premium wine cooler is in a 12-ounce can. Frank and Ed noticed from their porch position, canned wines are very in and very cool. In fact, according to a Nielsen Report, sales have increased 69% from last year which means mega bucks. Not to miss a beat, the boys got back in the game with four delicious styles; watermelon & mint, cucumber & lime, ginger & lemon and grapefruit & green tea.

With just 4% alcohol, the right amount of fruit flavor and fizz, it’s the perfect drink for just kicking back on the porch. I tried to reach Ed for a comment, but all I got was his machine saying, “Thank you for your support”.

Wine thoughts and odd lots

In addition to attending the Anderson Valley Pinot Noir Festival, we also visited three wineries in the Anderson Valley. Since we don’t get up that way often, we like to visit the newer wineries. Currently there are 26 winery tasting rooms. Most are open Thursday through Monday. We stopped at Foursight, Domain Anderson and Drew Winery. All are small, excellent producers, have regular tasting fees and generous club benefits, which is something to consider since you’d be hard pressed to find any of these wines in your local market. For more information go to avwines.com.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Are you looking for a way to escape the Valley heat? Why not head to Monterey? The River Road Wine Trail is hosting “Tunes, Trucks and Tastes.” Nine wineries will be pouring at the Smith Family Winery on July 14 from noon to 4 p.m. Participating wineries are Hahn, Chalone, Scheid, Puma Road, Manzoni, Smith, Pessagno, Odonata and Michaud. I suggest you spend a night in Monterey and visit the tasting rooms in Carmel, too. Or, take off your shoes and walk on the beach. Go to riverroadwinetrail.com.





The ninth annual Barbera Festival will be held Sept. 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 pm at the historic Terra D’Oro Winery in Amador County. Gourmet food, music, artisan vendors plus amazing Barbera wine is why this event sells out. Tickets are available now at www.BarberaFestival.com.

Warm weather on the Fourth of July calls for chilled Roses. Here are four suggestions: The La Ferme Julien, $5, is a Trader Joe’s deal. Try the dry Dark Horse, $8, the crisp Edna Valley, $11, and the refreshing Ryder Estate Central Coast, $15. All are available in local markets. Why not bag them, number them and have guests pick their favorite. Blind tastings are a great party starter.

Have some fun on the Fourth of July. Cheers!