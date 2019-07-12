Books from Valley authors: short story collection from Klym, McLeod writes memoir

“Step Lightly” is a short story collection written by Kendall Klym, a former professional ballet dancer and newspaper journalist. Livingston Press

Step Lightly

Author: Kendall Klym, former Fresno journalist

Description: The collection of 15 short stories focuses on the world of dance, grappling with meanings behind movement that define who we are and what we do with our lives. Challenging and expanding accepted definitions of dance, each story centers on physical movement as a driving force, placing characters in precarious situations and leading to unusual outcomes. The collection includes a tragic tribute to Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, a dance narrative designed as a multiple-choice quiz and a recipe incantation that brings back the ghost of a famous ballerina. (Livingston Press, 198 pages)

Klym will stop in Clovis at A Book Barn on Aug. 1 at 7 p.m. as part of his reading tour.

Available from Livingston Press, $15.95 for trade paper, $23.95 for hardcover, kendallklym.com.

The North Wind Knows My Name

Albert McLeod

Author: Albert McLeod, retired Fresno State professor

Description: In Albert McLeod’s vibrant memoir, we see again that you can take the boy out of the country, but you can’t take the country out of the boy. In 1956, at age 17, he leaves the primitive family farm on the frozen prairie of Manitoba for the bright lights of Winnipeg. The journey winds all the way to his classroom at Fresno State where he is intrigued by Buddhism and trained in gestalt therapy and the theories of Carl Jung. McLeod views his life as a holy roller coaster ride. Big skies, vast prairie horizons and northern lights invite flights of imagination, wonder, and gratitude. (CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform, 438 pages)

Available on Amazon, $15.25 for paperback, free on Kindle Unlimited.