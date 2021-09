Latest News Fresno State coach Kalen DeBoer on win at UCLA: It’s special September 19, 2021 10:12 AM

The Fresno State Bulldogs beat the No. 13 UCLA Bruins 40-37, scoring on a 13-yard pass from Jake Haener to Jalen Cropper with 14 seconds to go. The victory, coach Kalen DeBoer said, is special, for a lot of reasons.